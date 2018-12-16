U.S. equities fell alongside European stocks after a mixed session in Asia as markets looked to the Federal Reserve for hints on how a volatile year may end and awaited a possible government shutdown. The U.S. dollar fell after a strong week.

Canadian stocks also fell Monday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down 37 points, or 26 per cent, at 14,557 as of 9:48 a.m. ET.

The S&P 500 Index dropped Monday at the open, testing February lows, while the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also drifted downward. U.S. Treasuries gained and the Chinese yen nudged higher after a bout of risk aversion hammered global equities in recent sessions.

With the Fed this week seen raising interest rates for a fourth time in 2018, Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks will be closely studied for clues to policy for next year. One market observer has already weighed in: President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that it was “incredible” the Fed was considering a rate hike, given low inflation and a strong dollar.

Retailers led declines in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as Asos Plc plunged after warning that its Christmas shopping season got off to a disastrous start. Malaysia turned up the heat on Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N), filing criminal charges against the U.S. bank.

“With only 10 trading days left for stocks on the stateside calendar, chances for a Santa Claus rally from here to the end of the year appear less than slim,” John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote in a note to clients. “For now, fourth-quarter 2018 looks to be more like an assortment of lumps of coal than brightly decorated wrapped holiday packages.”

Global growth forecasts for next year are being trimmed as a trade war between the biggest economies bites and markets reel from a volatile 2018. Meanwhile, political uncertainty still grips investors. There are yet more personnel changes within the Trump administration and confusion remains over Britain’s future relationship with the European Union.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will leave at the end of the year amid a swirl of federal investigations. Investors will keep monitoring Brexit developments after Theresa May’s team pushed back against reports they are warming to a second referendum. The U.K. prime minister will face Parliament on Monday.

Elsewhere, emerging-market shares turned lower. Mexico’s peso rallied after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised a surplus in next year’s budget. West Texas crude held above US$51 a barrel.

These are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.6 per cent as of 9:35 a.m. ET. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped one per cent, the biggest fall in a week. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index 0.6 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.4 per cent.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3 per cent. The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1342. The Japanese yen increased 0.3 per cent to 113.05 per U.S. dollar, the strongest in more than a week. The British pound jumped 0.2 per cent to US$1.2614.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.88 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.27 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 1.287 per cent.

COMMODITIES

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 0.3 per cent to the lowest in almost 18 months. West Texas intermediate crude rose 0.2 per cent to US$51.31 a barrel. LME copper declined 0.4 per cent to US$6,131.50 a metric ton, the lowest in a week. Gold climbed 0.2 per cent to US$1,241.29 an ounce.