U.S. index futures advanced amid earnings surprises and optimism the recovery in the world’s largest economy is on track. European stocks rose to a record.

December contracts on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4 per cent after the underlying gauge posted the biggest monthly gain since last November. Health-care shares rallied in Europe. The dollar and Treasury yields advanced as investors awaited this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on stimulus tapering. Oil rebounded on supply concerns.

Even as bond markets react to expectations of persistent inflation, equities are surging from one record to another as corporate performance benefits from post-lockdown demand. Investors are now focusing on the Fed’s Wednesday policy decision where it might unveil the phasing out of bond purchases.

“Depending on where you are looking, you are getting very different stories on the outlook for global markets,” Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “If you look at equities and the rally you are seeing, you think everything is OK. If you look at the bond market and how yields are moving, there’s obviously a lot more concern around inflation and policy normalization.”

A surge in consumer demand since the reopening of economies underpins growth in earnings for U.S. and European companies. Of the 280 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 82 per cent have exceeded estimates. Among members of Europe’s Stoxx 600 index, 68 per cent have done so.

Optimism in the equity markets got a boost after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence in the continuing recovery from the pandemic. She said the longer-term economic programs that President Joe Biden is pressing Congress to enact could further strengthen the rebound.

Meanwhile, Biden’s economic agenda seemed to be on track as Democratic lawmakers worked to overcome their differences on a US$1.75 trillion social-spending plan. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, with the 10-year rate adding three basis points.

In London, Barclays Plc fell. Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley is stepping down amid a U.K. regulatory probe into how he characterized his ties to the financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In New York premarket trading, Tesla rose 3.5 per cent, signaling it will build on its 44 per cent rally in October. After a blockbuster deliveries report for the third quarter, the company had announced strong earnings for the period and an order of 100,000 vehicles from Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Japanese stocks jumped more than 2 per cent after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party defied forecasts by preserving its outright majority. Stocks dipped in China amid data signaling economic weakness due to power shortages, surging commodity prices and COVID curbs.

Brent crude contracts rose 0.6 per cent and West Texas Intermediate futures were also higher amid growing expectations the influential OPEC+ group of oil producers may resist pressure from the U.S. to boost output.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings continue, including Airbnb, BMW, BP, Honda Motor, KKR, Moderna, Peloton, Pfizer, Pinterest, Qualcomm, SoftBank, Toyota Motor, Uber

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting on output, Thursday

Bank of England announces interest-rate and bond-buying program decisions, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 7:50 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1573

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3658

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 114.18 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.08 per cent

Commodities