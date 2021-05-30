We're in the biggest boom of my lifetime and the Fed is still printing money: Timelo's Tardif

Stocks in Europe struggled for direction along with U.S. futures on Monday after signs China’s economic recovery may be leveling out and as investors continue to weigh global inflation risks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated in a narrow range, with gains for travel and leisure shares offsetting declines for utilities. Deutsche Bank AG dropped after the Federal Reserve warned that its compliance programs aren’t adequate. Contracts on the S&P 500 inched higher, while those on the Nasdaq 100 swung between small gains and losses amid shortened trading hours due to the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.

The dollar was steady against a basket of peers. There’s no Treasuries cash trading today, after the 10-year yield closed just below 1.6 per cent on Friday. Crude oil climbed as the market focused on an OPEC+ supply policy meeting early this week, while gold headed for the biggest monthly advance since July and most industrial metals gained.

In Asia, Japan underperformed amid concern about an extended state of emergency to curb the coronavirus. Shares fell in Hong Kong and fluctuated in China, where a gauge of the manufacturing industry suggested the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked.

Summer Loving

Global stocks remain near a record, lifted by the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic and injections of stimulus. The rally has so far weathered concerns that price pressures could force an earlier-than-expected reduction in central bank support. But investors remain sensitive to the risk, and this week’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report could buffet markets if it changes perceptions of the rebound’s strength.

“Policy makers have committed to accepting a higher level of inflation, higher volatility in inflation and as that happens you will see inflation moving structurally higher,” Mixo Das, JPMorgan Asia equity strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “I don’t think this is in the prices yet.”

The offshore yuan stabilized in the wake of comments leaning against its climb. Two state-run newspapers flagged risks fueled by rapid gains in the currency. China also set its daily reference rate at a weaker-than-expected level.

Bitcoin hovered around US$36,000 after a Friday slump as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned about the token’s volatility and speculative trading.

Here are key events to watch this week:

U.S. markets will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday. U.K. markets will be closed for the Spring Bank holiday

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

OPEC+ meets to review oil production levels Tuesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speak Wednesday

U.S. employment report for May on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:02 a.m. London time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2198

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.66 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3635 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.4173

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.16 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.79 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.1 per cent to US$69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,906 an ounce

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen and Andreea Papuc.