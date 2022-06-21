Economist Roubini Says US Economy 'Getting Very Close' to Recession

Stocks climbed in Europe and Asia on Tuesday, US equity futures pointed higher and treasuries retreated amid improved investor sentiment compared with last week’s rout in global shares.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1 per cent, with chemicals, consumer products and mining sectors leading the advance. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted a second day of solid gains, signaling US markets are set to rebound following a rout that erased nearly US$2 trillion in market value from the S&P 500 last week. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index snapped an eight-day slide to add more than 1 per cent.

The drop in Treasuries took the benchmark 10-year yield to about 3.27 per cent. The dollar dipped and the yen hovered near a 24-year low, sapped by the contrast between a super-dovish Bank of Japan and a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Sentiment this week is being helped by comments from President Joe Biden that a US recession isn’t “inevitable,” but the outlook remains parlous for investors weighing whether the market has bottomed. Many on Wall Street are skeptical, as strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned equities may have further to fall to fully price in the risk of an economic downturn.

“There might be a narrative that we’ve hit a bottom, we are oversold, the Fed is taking inflation seriously and that might be slightly bullish in the interim,” Frances Stacy, Optimal Capital director of strategy, said on Bloomberg TV.

Even after unexpectedly accelerating to a fresh 40-year high in May, US consumer price growth is seen slowing, with a Bloomberg survey of economists predicting 6.5 per cent by the fourth quarter and to 3.5 per cent by the middle of next year. At the same time, concerns are rising that a Fed intent on cooling price pressures will go too far and tip the economy into a slowdown.

Elsewhere, crude oil gained and gold slipped. Bitcoin scaled US$21,000 as cryptocurrencies got a reprieve from recent turbulence.

What to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

Bank of Japan April minutes, Wednesday

Powell US House testimony, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1 per cent as of 9:44 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1.8 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.0573

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 135.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.6940 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.2317

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.27 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.75 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.59 per cent

Commodities