U.S. equity futures rose along with stocks in Europe on Tuesday as corporate earnings helped boost sentiment amid lingering concerns about inflation and growth.

U.S. futures advanced, with Nasdaq 100 contracts outperforming. The tech-heavy gauge led U.S. gains overnight amid a Tesla Inc. rally to a US$1 trillion market value. Facebook Inc. rose in pre-market trading on strong user growth and a pledge to buy back as much as US$50 billion more in stock. Twitter Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Inc. are reporting after the market close on Tuesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose more than 0.5 per cent, edging close to a the record high reached in September. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc gained more than 5 per cent after the maker of Strepsils throat lozenges raised its sales forecast. Swiss lender UBS Group AG climbed after posting a surprise jump in profit, while Novartis AG advanced on news it may spin off its generic-drug unit.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield and the dollar were steady. The debate over price pressures continues: former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said officials are unlikely to deal with “inflation reality” successfully until it’s fully recognized.

Earnings season is helping to counter concerns that elevated inflation and tightening monetary policy will slow the recovery from the pandemic. Some 81 per cent of S&P 500 members have reported better-than-expected results so far.

Equity markets are “continuing their recovery and we expect this process to continue past big-tech earnings” and this week’s European Central Bank meeting, where policy makers may flag the end to their pandemic bond-buying program, Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds, wrote in a note.

In China, Modern Land China Co. became the latest builder to miss a payment on a dollar bond, in a further sign of stress in the nation’s real estate sector. Defaults from Chinese borrowers on offshore bonds have jumped to a record.

Japanese equities outperformed while China and Hong Kong slipped. Traders digested incremental progress in U.S.-China economic and trade talks in the shape of a second call in about four months between Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The yen fell amid easing demand for havens.

WTI crude oil slipped toward US$83 a barrel as investors weighed the outlook for U.S. stockpiles and prospects for talks that may eventually help to revive an Iranian nuclear accord, allowing a pickup in crude exports.

Gold held above US$1,800 an ounce and Bitcoin hovered around US$62,500.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Twitter, Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina, Ping An Insurance Group

Australia CPI, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. durable goods, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 7:08 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1622

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3825

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 114.00 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.12 per cent

Commodities