Stocks fell from all-time highs as traders assessed whether lofty valuations can withstand the unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus. The dollar declined.

The S&P 500 dropped after hitting its 12th record in August, while European shares retreated as a governing member of the region’s central bank said it may be time to assess the bond-buying program. Signs of a slowdown in Chinese growth and the biggest surge in U.S. home prices in more than 30 years also drove sentiment.

American equities still headed toward their seventh straight monthly advance -- the longest winning streak since January 2018 -- amid a tonic of strong corporate profits and moderate monetary policy. The rally is stirring doubts, with warnings mounting over a slower economic recovery as the delta coronavirus variant delays reopenings in some parts of the world.

Fourteen streaks of seven months or longer for the S&P 500 have occurred during the past 60 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

History points to three outcomes for the gauge after reaching such milestones. Five of them ended in the following month as the index fell. Another four were followed by gains of no more than 3.2 per cent before the streaks ended. The other five delivered advances of 9.7 per cent or more before they concluded -- including the most recent streak, which lasted 10 months and ran through January 2018.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

OPEC+ meeting on output Wednesday

Euro zone manufacturing PMI Wednesday

U.S. jobs report Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 9:40 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1824

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3778

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 109.79 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.29 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to -0.39 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 0.68 per cent

Commodities