Low rates will continue to be a tailwind for the markets: Caldwell Investment Management's Elliott

European stocks and U.S. futures were steady Monday as traders weighed inflation concerns and rising COVID-19 risks at the start of a week packed with big-tech earnings reports. Turkey’s lira slumped to a record low amid a diplomatic row.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed. The basic-resources sector advanced as crude oil and metals extended gains. Banks also rose on HSBC Holdings Plc’s bright outlook. Telecoms and industrials were the biggest losers. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 edged higher, while contracts on the S&P 500 were flat.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose and the dollar was steady against a basket of major peers. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday flagged that inflation could stay higher for longer. He made clear the Fed will soon start tapering bond purchases but stay patient on rate hikes.

Equities dipped in Japan and were mixed in China, where the central bank boosted a daily liquidity injection and officials expanded a property-tax trial. Signs that it would take at least five years before authorities impose any nationwide property tax bolstered some industrial metals.

Global equities have remained resilient despite risks from price pressures stoked by supply-chain bottlenecks and higher energy costs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among those counseling the inflation situation reflects temporary pain that will ease in the second half of 2022. Investors are wary that tighter monetary policy to keep inflation in check will stir volatility.

Traders are also monitoring an outbreak of the delta virus strain in China that is expected to worsen. The nation sought to allay concerns about the economy’s slowdown with a lengthy state media commentary outlining how the government is managing risks and remains confident about achieving its targets for the year.

“Inflation concerns will continue to dominate markets this year as the price of crude oil remains elevated,” while “the pandemic remains a central concern,” said Siobhan Redford, an analyst at FirstRand Bank Ltd. in Johannesburg. “This will add further complexity to the already difficult decisions facing policy makers around the world.”

In the U.S., the five largest technology companies are set to report earnings in coming days, started with Facebook Inc. on Monday. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s meeting this week will be closely watched for guidance on its pandemic bond-buying program.

Gold advanced toward US$1,800 an ounce and crude oil extended a rally. Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Bitcoin held above US$62,000.

Elsewhere, the lira fell after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that 10 ambassadors, including those from the U.S., Germany and France, were no longer welcome after they had demanded the release of a businessman and philanthropist. The Turkish currency was already under pressure after last week’s larger-than-expected rate cut.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina, Ping An Insurance Group

Australia CPI, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. durable goods, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:33 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1628

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 113.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3824 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3751

The Turkish lira weakened 1.4 per cent to 9.7423 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.66 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.16 per cent

Commodities