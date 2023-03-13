(Bloomberg) -- Sudden collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank has fueled a turmoil in stocks and sent volatility surging amid broader worries about the stability of the US financial system. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, jumped above 30 points for the first time since late October on Monday after trading at or near the lower end of its range for the better part of this year. In the past year, no large spike in volatility ended before reaching the level of 35 points, signaling that the current rise in the VIX has further to go even as the US authorities take steps to shore up confidence in the financial system.

