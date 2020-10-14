Stocks fluctuated as traders parsed results from big banks amid dwindling prospects for a pre-election stimulus deal.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. climbed after posting a surge in fixed-income revenue that pushed earnings per share to a record, while Wells Fargo & Co. slumped on a profit plunge and Bank of America Corp. slid amid an increase in trading revenue that was just a fraction of its competitors’ gains. Netflix Inc. rallied after some firms boosted their targets for the shares. Concho Resources Inc. soared 11 per cent on a news report that ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire the company. The dollar fell.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have dug into their opposing stances on pandemic relief, effectively killing off chances for a relief package before the Nov. 3 election. With Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin headed to the Middle East next week, further negotiations between Democrats and the White House to reach a deal that can pass Congress after the vote also may be put off.

“With the understanding that stimulus won’t occur before the election, the market continues to grapple with the potential political outcomes,” said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX. “Earnings season continues to come into focus -- but it’s been rather tough to draw inspiration from what have generally been noisy/messy figures from mostly financial services firms and banks that have reported thus far.”

Here are some key events coming up:

Morgan Stanley’s earnings are scheduled for Thursday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a deadline of Thursday to thrash out the outline of a European Union trade deal.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde leads off the virtual annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. Through Oct. 18.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:26 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2 per cent.

The euro advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1.1755.

The British pound increased 0.7 per cent to US$1.303.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.72 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.58 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.221 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index advanced 0.2 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.5 per cent to US$40.82 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.9 per cent to US$1,907.55 an ounce.

--With assistance from Albertina Torsoli, Adam Haigh, Todd White and Lynn Thomasson.