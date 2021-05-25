Stocks waver as economic data temper Fed remarks

Stocks fluctuated as economic reports underscored the impacts of potential inflation pressures, overshadowing optimism with dovish reassurances from Federal Reserve officials.

The S&P 500 was little changed as a gauge of new U.S. home sales fell by more than forecast -- with higher prices restraining demand. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence dropped for the first time this year as inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbed improvement in sentiment. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and the central bank’s Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said any inflation increase would likely be temporary.

Those remarks came a day after three other Fed officials pushed back against the idea that a rise in inflation would prove lasting. For now, a jump in materials costs is contributing to higher prices, fueling anxiety among investors about the outlook for coming months. A recent survey by the University of Michigan showed consumers expect a 4.6 per cent increase in inflation over the next year, the highest reading in a decade.

“The data remains ‘volatility,’ and that should be expected as we deal with the pandemic exit and the uncertainties that surround that,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI.

Some corporate highlights:

Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., who accused it of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.

U.S. airlines gained as the country’s three biggest carriers said a travel rebound is gaining steam.

Moderna Inc. rallied as its Covid-19 vaccine was found highly effective in 12 to 17 year-old adolescents in a large study, paving the way for regulatory submissions around the world by early June.

Here are some events this week:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.

CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:01 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2232

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.4123

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 108.97 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.79 per cent

Commodities