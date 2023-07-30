U.S. equity futures struggled for direction as risk appetite cooled from last week’s rally. The yen weakened after the Bank of Japan made its first unscheduled bond purchases in months.

Stock market activity was subdued on Monday, with investors taking a pause from the buying that sent the Nasdaq 100 Index up more than 2 per cent last week. Heineken NV slumped as much as 7.2 per cent after the Dutch brewer reduced its earnings forecast. Palantir Technologies Inc. jumped amid growing optimism over the software company’s exposure to artificial intelligence.

It’s the start of another busy week of earnings, with Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. among those reporting in the coming days. There’s also key economic data on the way that may provide clues on the outlook for interest rates, including U.S. July non-farm payrolls numbers due Friday, a day after a policy decision from the Bank of England.

“The narrative that markets will be focused on is if it’s going to be a soft landing or not,” said Vivek Paul, senior portfolio strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute. “We’ll learn more about that once the upcoming data indicate if rapidly cooling inflation is indeed the start of a broader trend or it continues to be volatile.”

The yen dropped 0.7 per cent against the dollar after the Bank of Japan announced unscheduled bond-purchase operations to buy debt. The BOJ was seeking to contain a selloff after it said Friday it will allow yields to rise above a 0.5 per cent cap.

This year’s advance on Wall Street suggests that U.S. equities are tracking the same path they did in 2019, which was one of the best years for the S&P 500 over the past decade, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson. The benchmark is set to close out a fifth month of gains, the longest such winning streak since August 2021.

“The data we have today suggests to us that we are in a policy-driven, late-cycle rally,” Wilson, a staunch equities bear, wrote in a note. The latest example of such a period occurred in 2019 when the Federal Reserve paused and then cut rates and its balance sheet expanded toward the end of the year. “These developments fostered a robust rally in equities that was driven almost exclusively by multiple and not earnings, as has been the case this year.”

In other individual stock moves, Johnson & Johnson slipped in premarket trading after a federal judge ruled it cannot use a unit’s bankruptcy case to press cancer victims to drop lawsuits and accept an $8.9 billion settlement. Ford Motor Co. dropped after a downgrade at Jefferies.

MetLife Inc. gained after Bloomberg News reported that Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. is in talks to buy the company’s Malaysian venture. Carvana Co. fluctuated after analysts at Jefferies turned bearish on the online used-car dealer. Japan remains a focus for traders. On Friday, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would allow 10-year bond yields to rise above a ceiling it now calls a point of reference. That potentially paves the way for a future normalization of policy that has implications for a wide range of global assets heavily exposed to Japanese money.

On Monday, with yields spiking to a fresh nine-year high in morning trading, the BOJ announced that it would buy the equivalent of more than $2 billion in bonds at market rates. The 10-year yield dropped back below 0.6 per cent and the yen reversed an advance against the dollar. It was the first such unscheduled operation by the BOJ since February.

“We had the BOJ today making sure yields remained capped,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “They clearly don’t want yields rising too much, so today’s action drove home the point it was perhaps more of a technical adjustment than a change in policy.”

Key events this week:

Australia RBA rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Tuesday

UK S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Tuesday

China Caixin Services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, productivity, factory orders, ISM Services, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent as of 7:51 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1025

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to $1.2864

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 142.24 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4 per cent to $29,393.53

Ether rose 0.1 per cent to $1,867.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.96 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.50 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.33 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 per cent to $81.39 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,997.90 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Richard Henderson, Sujata Rao and Sagarika Jaisinghani.