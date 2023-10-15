(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fluctuated and Treasuries dropped as caution prevailed amid diplomatic efforts to contain the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Markets were broadly calmer Monday after last week’s rush into haven assets, as investors await further developments in the Middle East. The war is an additional concern for traders already busy interpreting the outlook for the economy and interest rates, just as the latest earnings reporting season gets into full swing.

S&P 500 contracts and those for the Nasdaq 100 steadied after declines on Wall Street at the end of last week. Pfizer Inc. fell in premarket after the pharmaceutical giant slashed its revenue and earnings forecasts. Apple Inc. dropped after a study pointed to disappointing sales of the new iPhone. European energy stocks were boosted by recent gains in oil prices, with Shell Plc hitting a record high.

Treasury 10-year yields rose, clawing back some of last week’s 19 basis-point drop. Brent crude oil held near $91 a barrel, after surging almost 6% on Friday. Gold fell.

“The geopolitical tension in the Middle East remains the key focus of the market,” said Luke Hickmore, investment director at Abrdn Investment Management. “It might seem calmer now, but if the war widens to include other parts of the area then that means more pressure on oil and more uncertainty for the market to cope with. It’s going to be a big driver here.”

US officials rushed to speak with Middle Eastern nations — including back-channel talks with Iran — to contain the violence. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed back in Tel Aviv, after meeting Arab leaders to discuss the conflict and efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza.

In other individual stock moves Monday, Manchester United Plc slumped 18% after Bloomberg News reported that a Qatari group of investors had withdrawn its bid to buy the English football club. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was poised for a seventh day of gains, with the the athletic apparel maker on track for inclusion in the S&P 500. Telecom Italia SpA fell after saying it received a binding offer for its phone network, without disclosing details of a price.

Technology shares were among the decliners in Europe after Bloomberg News reported that the US is considering further restrictions to curb China’s access to advanced semiconductors. Polish equities jumped the most since May 2022 and the zloty rallied as a bloc of pro-European opposition parties appeared on track to unseat the nationalist government.

As the earnings season ramps up, Wall Street strategists warned that the outlook for corporate profits is weakening and could remain subdued. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said earnings revisions breadth — referring to the number of stocks seeing upgrades versus downgrades — for the S&P 500 has fallen sharply over the past couple of weeks.

Citigroup Inc.’s index of earnings revisions shows downgrades have outpaced upgrades for four straight weeks ahead of the reporting season. JPMorgan strategist Mislav Matejka expects this to continue.

In Asia Monday, a gauge of the region’s shares slipped as stocks dropped in mainland China despite the central bank making the biggest medium-term liquidity injection since 2020.

Headwinds in China’s markets are growing. The US has moved to tighten curbs on advanced chip technology and concerns continue about the mainland property sector. The People’s Bank of China injected a net 289 billion yuan ($39.6 billion) via a medium-term lending facility on Monday and kept the policy rate unchanged at 2.5%.

The US said it will tighten sweeping measures that restrict China’s access to advanced semi-conductors and chip-making gear in a bid to prevent its geopolitical rival from getting a military edge.

Elsewhere in currencies, Israel’s shekel fell to its weakest level since 2015, while a gauge of dollar strength edged lower.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on the latest economic data and parsing comments from central bank officials for clues on the policy outlook. Key updates on the state of the global economy due this week include Chinese growth figures and inflation readings in Japan, the UK and the euro zone. Meanwhile, Fed chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak following a string of stronger-than-expected data readings.

“There is still lots of macro uncertainty,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglu, global strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Markets priced in lots of recession risk in 2022 and priced it out in 2023 as recession has not been happening this year and are now in waiting mode trying to gauge whether a recession could be happening in 2024.”

Key events this week:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits China, Monday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with euro-area finance ministers in Luxembourg, Monday

European Central Bank governing council member François Villeroy de Galhau speaks, Monday

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Monday

US Empire Manufacturing index, Monday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Monday

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts world leaders at the Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to attend, Tuesday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Joint European Central Bank/IMF policy and research conference, Tuesday

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, cross-border investment, Tuesday

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America earnings, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates discussion, while Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks at a separate event, Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speaks, Wednesday

China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tesla earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams speak at separate events, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Japan trade, Thursday

China property prices, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speak at different events, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

President Joe Biden hosts the European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen in Washington, Friday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:23 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0534

The British pound was little changed at $1.2151

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $27,739.22

Ether rose 1.2% to $1,582.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.69%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.78%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,928.60 an ounce

