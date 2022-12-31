U.S. stocks fluctuated, with moves exacerbated by thin trading on the last session of the year. Treasuries edged higher while the dollar declined.

The S&P 500 clawed by losses to trade little changed. Modest declines in megacaps like Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Still, it’s been a banner year for stocks, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 up about 27 per cent year to date.

Trading was light as investors drew a line under a strong year for global equities as economies recovered from the pandemic. Bond investors are nursing losses as many central banks move toward tighter monetary settings to fight inflation. How the coronavirus and those policy shifts shape economic reopening are key for the outlook.

“If there is one thing that we have learned this year, it is that the U.S. economy has proven to be resilient in the face of pandemic-related challenges,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank. While omicron and fiscal uncertainty present risks, “the economy would still expand at a well-above-trend pace even if these risks are realized,” he said.

The S&P 500 has been on a tear this year, more than even the most bullish forecast seen by analysts at the start of the year. The benchmark rose to its 70th record close this week just shy of 4,800. That’s a far cry from levels predicted in a January survey, where the top projection was 4,400 and average of 22 estimates was 4,074.

Elsewhere, the dollar was lower against most of its Group-of 10-peers on Friday, while oil declined, paring the biggest annual advance since 2009. Bitcoin rallied for a second session, paring its biggest monthly drop since May to trade around US$48,000.

Traders are continuing to monitor China’s struggling property developers. A Chinese state-owned enterprise will take a 29 per cent stake in China South City Holdings Ltd., in the latest sign of the authorities stepping up support for ailing real-estate firms.

The spotlight was also on talks by telephone between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said Putin was satisfied with the outcome of the discussions. The U.S. and its allies have raised alarm over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:03 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1381

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3534

The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.07 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.51 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.97 per cent

Commodities