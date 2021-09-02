Stocks struggled for direction as a sharp slowdown in U.S. hiring put the focus on whether the Federal Reserve should delay a reduction in the stimulus that has helped push the market to a record.

Traders turned to the perceived safety of technology giants, while most major groups in the S&P 500 fell. The Treasury curve steepened amid bets the Fed will postpone normalizing monetary policy. Ten-year yields climbed, with the gap between 5- and 30-year rates increasing. Investors also weighed a Bloomberg News report saying that Senate Democrats are discussing a wider range of tax proposals than President Joe Biden envisioned, including levies on stock buybacks, carbon emissions and executive compensation.

The addition of 235,000 jobs in August -- the smallest gain in seven months -- suggests central bankers will need to see improvement before starting to slow bond buying, according to several analysts. Meantime, President Biden said the economic recovery remains “durable and strong,” blaming a retrenchment in hiring on the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus.

Comments:

“This is a major miss and screams delta disruption,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. “Today’s very weak number will likely sway the Fed to a November taper, if not later.”

“The jobs report means slower economic growth, but also means the Fed is not going to tighten any time soon, and that should significantly limit any negative impact on markets,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

“I don’t think it’s going to change much for the Fed taper timeline,” said Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “The consensus is November, December -- I think nothing changes. We have a number that was weak, but if we look below the surface, it’s quite strong actually because of wage growth.”

In the run-up to the jobs report, equity funds attracted US$19.2 billion of inflows, trailed by the US$12.7 billion allocated to bonds, according to Bank of America Corp. The firm cited EPFR Global data for the week through Wednesday. Outflows from cash funds were the biggest in seven weeks, with US$23 billion exiting.

Some corporate highlights:

Travel companies such as Carnival Corp. and American Airlines Group Inc. fell as employment in leisure and hospitality -- which had posted strong gains recently -- was flat in August.

Beijing’s municipal government has proposed an investment in Didi Global Inc. that would give state-run firms control of the ride-hailing company, according to people familiar with the matter

Forte Biosciences Inc. plummeted after its only product in development failed to have an effect on a common skin disease.

Broadcom Inc., one of the world’s largest chipmakers, climbed after giving a bullish sales forecast, helped by demand for components used in corporate computer networks and smartphones.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:36 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1895

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3885

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.64 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.32 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.36 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.72 per cent

Commodities