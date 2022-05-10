This year we've turned more positive on the TSX: Senior VP of Turner Investments

Stocks whipsawed amid worries over high inflation, tighter monetary policy and an economic slowdown.

The S&P 500 erased its advance after climbing almost 2 per cent earlier Tuesday after Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said 75 basis-point rate hikes cannot be ruled out forever. Treasury two-year yields -- which are more sensitive to imminent policy changes -- climbed. The dollar advanced.

Traders waded through comments from several Federal Reserve speakers ahead of US inflation data on Wednesday. Rate increases may lead to somewhat higher unemployment as the central bank attempts to bring about a “soft landing” while tackling price pressures, New York Fed President John Williams said. His Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin noted the Fed will hike to a level that neither stimulates nor suppresses demand and then decide whether it has to go further.

Comments:

“Stocks will likely find a bottom when the Federal Reserve signals a pause in its tightening campaign, inflation shows signs of moderation or stock multiples become very attractive,” wrote Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners.

“Investors should realize that fear and greed can often change places quickly, and at least markets are now better reflecting some of the known uncertainties,” wrote Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

“A market bounce after a big selloff is not uncommon,” said Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally. “But it doesn’t mean we are out of the woods. And it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve reached a bottom in the market. Investors are looking for some level of clarity on the path forward.”

“Equities are starting to look attractive for medium-to-longer term buyers,” Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. While the downside risks still lurk, “all of that really is absorbed into the market already.”

In corporate news, Peloton Interactive Inc. reported a deeper loss than analysts predicted and cut its revenue guidance, marking the latest setbacks for the once pandemic darling. Prologis Inc., the giant warehouse owner, unveiled a roughly US$24 billion all-stock offer to acquire Duke Realty Corp., taking its bid public after months of private pushback from the Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust.

Here are key events to watch this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:20 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0534

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2302

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.40 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 2.95 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 1.01 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 1.85 per cent

Commodities