(Bloomberg) -- For much of the past year, investors have been pressing US companies to cut debt levels and shore up their balance sheets as borrowing costs have risen. Those days may be ending, though, and the results could hurt corporate debt while boosting stocks.

Last month, about a third of the S&P 500 companies that reported earnings ended up raising their dividends, according to credit strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. With bond yields broadly having fallen since October, companies are looking at borrowing to help boost returns for shareholders. Acquisitions, often funded with debt, are also picking up after two slower years, the strategists said.

Concerns about risks for bondholders are filtering into markets. For the two weeks ended Thursday, high-grade US corporate spreads, or risk premiums, widened two basis points, or 0.02 percentage point, according to Bloomberg index data, while the S&P 500 gained 2.2%. Those trends could persist this year, JPMorgan strategists led by Eric Beinstein and Nathaniel Rosenbaum wrote in a note this week.

It’s too soon to say definitively that companies have shifted in the direction of favoring shareholders, said Robert Cohen, head of global developed credit at DoubleLine Capital, which oversees about $95 billion in assets. But he said it’s something that corporate-bond investors should watch for.

“If the equity market has run a lot and earnings lose momentum, a way to generate further shareholder returns would be through leverage,” Cohen said. “These are things to watch for as potential risks for 2024.”

There have been some examples of companies selling debt to fund shareholder friendly moves recently. Insurance provider Cigna Group borrowed $4.5 billion in the high-grade market on Monday partly to help fund share buybacks. Lockheed Martin Corp., the world’s largest weapons maker, last month raised $2 billion in part to fund share repurchases.

A spokesperson for Cigna said that a majority of the proceeds of their bond offering will refinance debt, and that it doesn’t expect any share buybacks to have a material impact on its credit metrics or shift its previously disclosed financial policies or capital allocation strategy. A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin said that the strength of the company’s balance sheet gives it the flexibility to be opportunistic with its share repurchases.

Investment-grade companies have sold more than $230 billion of bonds this year through Thursday, up about 30% from the same period in 2023. Last month saw the most blue-chip bond sales for a January on record.

Companies are selling bonds because it’s become so much cheaper for them: Average yields on corporate bonds have fallen about 1.1 percentage point since mid-October, to 5.3% as of Thursday’ close. Those borrowing costs have dropped because investors are scrambling to buy bonds and lock in relatively high levels of income before the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates this year.

Corporations’ eagerness to borrow is another reason why high-grade corporate bond spreads probably won’t narrow much from current levels, JPMorgan strategists said in a separate note on Friday.

Some bond sales in recent months have stirred the attention of credit ratings agencies. When aerospace and defense giant RTX Corp. sold $6 billion of bonds in November to help repay a short-term loan to help fund its $10 billion share-buyback, both Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings shifted the outlook on RTX’s rating to negative from stable due to its debt load following the share-buyback announcement. RTX declined to comment.

Companies are taking advantage of strong investor demand for high-grade bonds, according to Blair Shwedo, head of fixed-income sales and trading at U.S. Bank. A lot of the corporations taking shareholder friendly steps have ample cash cushions and are less likely to see a meaningful impact on their credit metrics, he added. Still, a meaningful increase in new issue supply to help fund shareholder-friendly moves may weigh on high-grade debt.

“It does have the potential to push spreads wider over time if we start to see companies lever up their balance sheets,” said Shwedo.

Even if the risk isn’t high in the near term, it could be an issue longer term, said Travis King, head of US investment-grade corporates at Voya Investment Management.

“An increase in share buybacks and leverage will start to set the stage for the next sell off in credit spreads, leaving overall investment-grade fundamentals more vulnerable the next time we see a slowdown in growth,” King said.

