Stock trading was choppy as investors awaited the start of the earnings season, while weighing the risk of inflation as the Federal Reserve gets ready to reduce its pandemic-era stimulus.

Traders have been concerned that price pressures and supply-chain snarls will sap corporate profits and economic growth. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said this year’s inflation surge is lasting longer than policy makers expected, so it’s not appropriate to refer to such price increases as transitory. Meantime, Vice Chair Richard Clarida noted that the conditions required to begin tapering the bond-buying program have “all but been met.”

The next key test of market confidence will be the start of the earnings season Wednesday. Quarterly guidance, which improved in the runup to the past four reporting periods, is now deteriorating. Analysts project profits at S&P 500 firms to climb 28 per cent to US$49 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. That’s down from an eye-popping clip of 94 per cent in the previous quarter.

“Effectively the bar has been set lower for companies to beat expectations,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “Disappointment may already be baked in as the supply chain and inflation issues have been discussed at length in the past several weeks. Ultimately, this earnings season will be one for the stock pickers.”

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses on Tuesday, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed other major equity benchmarks. West Texas Intermediate held above US$80 a barrel on speculation that a global energy crunch will continue to boost demand. Treasury 10-year yields dropped, while the dollar was little changed.

The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as global central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic.

For Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer for sustainability at Bridgewater Associates, most portfolios are insufficiently hedged for inflation.

One of the easiest things investors can do is to “switch up their nominal bond holdings to inflation-linked bonds,” told Bloomberg TV. “It’s very simple. You’re literally going to get paid, whatever CPI is.”

Here are a few events to watch this week:

U.S. FOMC minutes and CPI Wednesday

China PPI, CPI Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:50 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1529

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3593

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 113.66 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.15 per cent

Commodities