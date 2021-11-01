Stocks fluctuated as traders assessed corporate earnings and economic data, with the Federal Reserve getting ready to wind down stimulus.

The S&P 500 was little changed as losses in technology shares offset gains in commodity and retail firms. The Dow Jones Industrial Average earlier touched the 36,000 level for the first time. A gauge of small caps climbed about 2.5 per cent.

More than 80 per cent of companies in the U.S. equity benchmark reporting third-quarter results have topped Wall Street estimates. That has laid the groundwork for a nearly 6 per cent gain in stocks since the earnings season began. Meanwhile, data showed persistent supply-chain challenges weighed on manufacturers in October. Fed officials meet this week as investors fret the economy is facing the most-widespread supply crunch since the oil crisis of 1973.

“As usual, there’s no shortage of things to worry about,” said Evan Brown, head of asset allocation at UBS Asset Management. “I would just say that stocks climb the wall of worry. We do anticipate more of a rotation as people gain more faith that the economy is on sounder footing. We should see rebalancing from growth stocks into value stocks.”

For Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, the bullish trend for stocks may continue into the Thanksgiving holiday later this month, but “not much longer” as the Fed is expected to start tapering and earnings growth will slow further into next year.

Some corporate highlights:

Electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. climbed to another record amid a lithium supply deal and the start of the COP26 Climate Summit.

A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared amid increasing chatter on social network StockTwits.

Moderna Inc. slumped as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will require additional time to assess the company’s emergency request to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday

Fed rate decision, U.S. factory orders and durable goods, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting on output, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

U.S. trade, initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:46 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1590

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3654

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 114.12 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.10 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.06 per cent

Commodities