Politics by any means necessary.It’s a model arguably championed by U.S. President Donald Trump, from his solicitation of help to investigate a political rival to saying “we are at war” in reference to a whistle-blower.

His British soul mate, Boris Johnson, has taken up the baton with gusto.The prime minister’s performance in the House of Commons this week pushed Britain's traditional political discourse to its very limits. The atmosphere was toxic as Johnson accused opposition lawmakers of “surrender” to the European Union and dismissed pleas to curb his use of bellicose language.

Yet both Trump and Johnson command respect among millions precisely because their combative style resonates with public frustration with the political class. They see in Trump and Johnson leaders criticized for their willingness to stand up to the “establishment.”Among Brexiters, blame falls largely on Europe and immigrants. Trump too targets foreigners — from Mexicans to Muslims — as well as socialists, liberals and the “lamestream media.”There are echos of such hard-edged rhetoric across the world, from President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil to Hungary’s defiantly “illiberal” leader, Viktor Orban.Ill temper has become an acceptable stance and in some cases a winning formula. That threatens to pour oil on the fire of increasingly divided societies worldwide.

Global Headlines

Clear and present danger | The revelations about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine’s president are shaping up as the most serious threat to his presidency so far, surpassing the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference that dogged the first two years of his administration.

Click here for Trump’s comments disparaging the whistle-blower in a 15-minute video exclusively obtained by Bloomberg News.

Read more about how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tried to insulate Republicans in case the matter swings public opinion, even as he lashes out at Democrats for pursuing an impeachment inquiry.

Click here for key takeaways from the whistle-blower complaint and here for a visual depiction of how impeachment could play out.

Risking it all | Whenever Afghan presidential candidate Sayed Noorullah Jalili reaches out to hug voters at election rallies, a familiar panic begins to rise: “I feel that I’m going to hear an explosion.” As Eltaf Najafizada reports, Jalili’s fears reflect how high the stakes are for both candidates and the war-torn nation, as Afghanistan prepares to elect a new president tomorrow in defiance of threats from a resurgent Taliban.

People power | Indonesian President Joko Widodo is faced with a delicate balancing act — trying to appease the country’s conservative ruling elite while managing an outbreak of civil unrest. The latest conflict came this week as thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand the government reconsider legislation they say will curtail civil liberties. Jokowi is due to meet their representatives today to discuss their demands.

Thriving in chaos | Italian giant Eni endured the coup that brought Libya’s Muammar Qaddafi to power in 1969 and the uprising that toppled his regime 42 years later by effectively operating as a state within a state. But as Chiara Albanese and Caroline Alexander explain, with fighting between two rival administrations threatening to escalate into full-blown civil war, the company’s future in the North African country now hangs in the balance.

Dress code | Saudi Arabia has a mixed reputation internationally, but now it is seeking to bolster its outside appeal. The latest in a series of reforms attributed to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will drop the strict dress code for foreign women. The aim is to lure holidaymakers and help move the kingdom's economy away from its reliance on oil.

What to Watch

Hong Kong is bracing for another round of protests as two auspicious dates loom: tomorrow marks five years since the Occupy Movement started and Tuesday sees the People's Republic of China celebrate its 70th anniversary.

Brexit talks between the U.K. and the European Union resume in Brussels today with expectations of any breakthrough low. All eyes will then turn to the ruling Conservative Party conference beginning Sunday.

Austrians trudge back to the ballot box on Sunday with polls suggesting Sebastian Kurz is heading for a return to the chancellery. The question is whether he'll resume his previous coalition with the far-right Freedom Party or opt for a more liberal partner.

And finally...In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, dissent is not tolerated lightly. Now, of all things, trash has turned into a lightning rod for discontent. Public anger over mountains of waste piled up on the outskirts of Moscow and further afield has added to a sense among ordinary Russians that they are being ignored by the government. As Henry Meyer and Ilya Arkhipov report, it’s become an unlikely test of Putin's durability as leader.

