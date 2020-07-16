(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors said a Beverly Hills, California, property once valued at $1 billion was acquired using money misappropriated from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a forfeiture complaint against the so-called “Mountain,” a 157-acre undeveloped hilltop plot touted for its sweeping view from every direction, and other assets in California. The government says they were acquired with more than $100 million illegally transferred by a former Kuwaiti Minister of Defense. The minister was not identified by name.

Representatives of the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles didn’t immediately respond to a call for comment on the forfeiture lawsuit.

