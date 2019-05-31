(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Miller, a man so close to Roger Stone that he describes the longtime Republican political operative as "Uncle Roger," testified before a federal grand jury in Washington on Friday, two days after conceding a yearlong legal fight to block Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s subpoena.

Miller testified for about two hours before the panel established by Mueller to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible coordination with President Donald Trump’s campaign. Stone was indicted by the grand jury in January on charges of lying to Congress about communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, obstruction and witness tampering. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors focused their questions on Miller’s relationship with Stone and Stone’s relationship with Assange, Miller attorney Paul Kamenar told reporters after the proceeding.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.