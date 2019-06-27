Stone Assails U.S. Effort to Punish Him for Social Media Posts

(Bloomberg) -- Embattled political consultant Roger Stone told a judge that his recent social media posts didn’t violate the terms of his bail, and he assailed the government’s "disproportionate response" to them.

Stone also said in a court filing Thursday that his three posts on Instagram and Facebook weren’t statements and didn’t threaten the court’s ability to conduct a fair trial.

Read More: Roger Stone Violated Bail With Social Media Posts, U.S. Says

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Dolmetsch in Federal Court in Manhattan at cdolmetsch@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.