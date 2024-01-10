(Bloomberg) -- Stone Point Capital is exploring a sale of its stake in Tree Line Capital Partners, a direct lender focused on midsize borrowers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is working with an adviser to solicit interest in the Tree Line stake from potential suitors, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Representatives for Stone Point and Tree Line didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Tree Line, led by founders and managing partners Tom Quimby and Jon Schroeder, oversees $2.6 billion in assets under management, and has committed about $4.6 billion since its 2014 inception, according to its website. It focuses on providing loans to so-called lower middle market companies, which it defines as having earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $5 million to $30 million. It lends $10 million to $150 million at a time and has backed companies in sectors including business services, consumer and software.

Stone Point, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, has been an investor in Tree Line since 2014, its website shows.

Alternative-asset managers and financial-services firms have increasingly sought to broaden their exposure to private credit in part because institutional investors have flocked to the asset class amid the promise of lucrative returns.

Prudential Financial Inc. last year agreed to buy a majority stake in Deerpath Capital Management, a lower middle-market focused direct lender, while Man Group Plc acquired a controlling stake in middle-market lender Varagon Capital Partners and TPG Inc. purchased credit and real estate-focused Angelo Gordon & Co.

