(Bloomberg) -- In a Washington Post opinion article, Robert Mueller writes that ‘Roger Stone remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.’

  • Mueller states that the work of the special counsel’s office including its report, indictments and convictions, should speak for itself
  • Mueller says he felt compelled to respond to claims that investigation was illegitimate and motives improper
  • Mueller also cites claims that Roger Stone was a victim of his office
  • Mueller served as special counsel for the Justice Department from 2017 to 2019
  • NOTE: Earlier, Romney, Toomey Among Rare GOP Critics of Trump’s Move on Stone

