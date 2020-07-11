14h ago
Stone Remains a Convicted Felon, Mueller Writes In Wash. Post
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- In a Washington Post opinion article, Robert Mueller writes that ‘Roger Stone remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.’
- Mueller states that the work of the special counsel’s office including its report, indictments and convictions, should speak for itself
- Mueller says he felt compelled to respond to claims that investigation was illegitimate and motives improper
- Mueller also cites claims that Roger Stone was a victim of his office
- Mueller served as special counsel for the Justice Department from 2017 to 2019
- NOTE: Earlier, Romney, Toomey Among Rare GOP Critics of Trump’s Move on Stone
