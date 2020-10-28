(Bloomberg) -- Trent Vichie, co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, is exiting the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Vichie, 46, Stonepeak’s vice chairman, will leave on March 31, 2021, while remaining invested in the firm and its funds, co-founder Mike Dorrell told investors in a memo. A Stonepeak representative didn’t immediately have a comment.

Vichie and Dorrell founded Stonepeak in 2011 after previously heading Blackstone Group Inc.’s infrastructure business and working together at Macquarie Group Ltd. Stonepeak, which makes bets on transport, communications, energy and other infrastructure-related assets, has more than $25 billion in assets under management.

The firm is partway through raising a $10 billion fourth fund, and had amassed $6.2 billion for a first close in June, Bloomberg reported at the time. Investors in that fund include the Washington State Retirement System and Oregon Public Employees Retirement System, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

