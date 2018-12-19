(Bloomberg) -- An investor group that includes Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners is considering a deal to buy oil-and-gas pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy LP, according to people familiar with the matter.

The consortium is holding talks with the Leawood, Kansas-based company, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. A final deal hasn’t been reached and negotiations may fall apart, they said.

Tallgrass extended gains to climb as much as 11 percent to $22.85 in New York trading. Shares were up 10 percent at 12:39 p.m., giving the company a market value of about $6.3 billion.

Phyllis Hammond, Tallgrass’s head of corporate communications, said the company "does not respond to speculation." A representative for Stonepeak didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Tallgrass controls interstate oil-and-gas pipelines in the U.S., including the Pony Express and Rockies Express Pipeline, according to its website.

--With assistance from Rachel Adams-Heard.

