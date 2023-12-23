(Bloomberg) -- Stonepeak Partners entered into an agreement to invest in AA Ltd., the breakdown coverage firm said in a statement.

The alternative investment firm will become a minority shareholder of AA, according to the statement Saturday. AA didn’t disclose the size of the investment.

Sky News earlier reported Stonepeak was nearing a £450 million ($572 million) investment into AA, which is owned by private equity firms TowerBrook and Warburg Pincus. The investment will amount to a 15% stake in AA, Sky said, citing people familiar with the matter, and a deal would imply an enterprise value for the company of about £4 billion.

If the transaction closes, Stonepeak is expected to provide about £180 million to AA to redeem part of its £280 million Class B3 notes on or before the interest payment date in July 2025, AA said in the statement. A substantial proportion of that would be redeemed shortly after the closing of the transaction.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024, according to AA.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.