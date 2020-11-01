Stonepeak Said in Talks to Buy TPG’s Astound for $8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure fund Stonepeak Partners is nearing a deal to buy cable company Astound from TPG for $8.1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as next week, although talks could still fall apart, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Representatives for Stonepeak, Astound and TPG couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

