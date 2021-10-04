(Bloomberg) -- Stonepeak Partners LP agreed to acquire Teekay LNG Partners, a supplier of liquefied natural gas tankers, for about $1.5 billion.

The investment firm will pay $17 per common unit of U.S.-listed Teekay, they said Monday in a statement, confirming deal talks reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

Teekay has ownership interests in 77 vessels used for the transportation of liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, making it a world leader in the market, according to its website.

Demand for LNG is projected to rise strongly in the coming decades as countries cut their use of dirtier fossil fuels such as coal and oil. The global LNG market’s tightened significantly in recent weeks due to shortages of gas and coal in parts of Europe and Asia.

