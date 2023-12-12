(Bloomberg) -- Shares of UK investment platforms fell in London after the Financial Conduct Authority aired concerns over the amount of interest firms earn on customers’ cash balances.

The regulator said it’s written to firms and self-invested personal pension operators, or SIPPs, that retention of interest may not provide fair value to customers. It’s told them to review how much interest they keep and stop double dipping, a practice among some smaller firms that also charge clients for holding their money, according to a statement Tuesday.

“If they don’t, we’ll intervene,” the FCA said, adding firms have until Feb. 29 to make changes.

In June alone, 42 firms collectively earned £74.3 million ($93 million) from retained interest, the regulator found in a recent survey. With the Bank of England raising rates from almost zero to 5.25% over the past two years, the practice has become more lucrative. About 71% of the sampled firms retain at least some of the interest on customers’ cash balances, and on average they retain 50% of it, the FCA said.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and AJ Bell Plc slid as much as 10% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday loss in more than a year. Abrdn Plc tumbled as much as 5.5%, the most since August, while St. James’s Place Plc declined 2.2%.

“The letter is strongly worded,” Ben Bathurst, a Royal Bank of Canada analyst wrote in a report. While it “falls short of banning the practice of retaining client interest, we can envisage extra pressure,” he said.

The latest missive from the FCA is part of its drive to ensure companies compete in the interests of retail customers by implementing new consumer protection rules.

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA’s chief executive officer, told a parliamentary committee Tuesday that the industry had overwhelmingly made a big effort to meet the consumer duty. The regulator has seen some firms simplify their language, make products more accessible and revise fee structures, he said.

“We’re not going to go in and seek to enforce every technical breach of the consumer duty, and we are going to go after the most egregious harms to allow the duty to settle in,” Rathi said. “Enforcement will come some way down the track and I think that’s normal when you’re doing a very big cost cutting intervention.”

