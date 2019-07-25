(Bloomberg) -- The European Union‘s executive referred Hungary to its highest court over its controversial “Stop Soros” law, opening a new legal battle with an ex-communist member that’s challenging the bloc’s liberal, multicultural values.

Arguing that the legislation named after Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros criminalizes activities designed to support refugees, the European Commission also began a new infringement procedure against Hungary Thursday for not providing food to asylum seekers in transit zones.

The law, a key pillar of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s virulent anti-immigration policies, imposes jail terms on anyone seeking to assist the arrival in Hungary of people without legal status. Orban, whose government has vowed to “protect European Christian culture from immigrants,” ran a billboard campaign targeting Soros before he won a third consecutive term in elections last year.

In its complaint, the commission argued the law doesn’t allow asylum applicants to communicate with or be assisted by national, international and non-government organizations, a violation of two EU-wide directives on immigration.

Hungary stands behind the law and is “fully prepared to defend” it and a constitutional amendment designed to “forbid the mas settlement of immigrants in Hungary,“ government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Twitter.

