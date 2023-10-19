(Bloomberg) -- Storm Babet has triggered a red alert in Scotland as exceptional rainfall and flooding pose a “danger to life,” according to the Met Office.

About 350 homes are being evacuated in Brechin, according to the BBC, as Scotland braces for its first red rain warning since Storm Desmond in 2015. National Rail has said journeys across across Scotland, northern and eastern England may be affected by flooding.

The Met Office warned people to protect themselves and their properties from flooding, as well as avoiding cliff edges as coastal conditions could be “dangerous.” Some communities may be cut off for several days, and power and other essential services like gas, water and mobile phone coverage may also be lost due to the storm.

“We’re expecting extensive river and surface water flooding in affected areas, with widespread impacts to transport and infrastructure,” said RNLI Water Safety Partner Sam Hughes. “There is a risk of more significant community scale property flooding — and there will be danger to life.”

A number of amber and yellow weather warnings will remain in place across Scotland and parts of England until the weekend.

