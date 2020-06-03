Storm Cuts Power to 540,000 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

(Bloomberg) -- A gusty storm tore through the U.S. mid-Atlantic, knocking out power for more than 540,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Philadelphia and its suburbs took the brunt of the storm, with Exelon Corp.’s Peco Energy utility reporting more than 330,000 outages at about 2:30 p.m. local time.

High winds and flash flooding are forecast for parts of the region through Wednesday evening. Additional storms could bring more heavy rain Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

