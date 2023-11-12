(Bloomberg) -- Storm Debi will strike Ireland and parts of the UK on Monday bringing damaging winds and heavy rain that’s likely to disrupt travel and causing flooding.

Wind gusts in Ireland will reach 100 kilometers (60 miles) per hour on Monday morning, according to Ireland’s national meteorological service, Met Eireann, which announced an orange warning for parts of the country, and a red gale alert for some coastal areas in the west.

A “very strong jet stream” crossing the Atlantic has resulted in the fourth named storm to batter the region this season, according to the UK’s Met Office, which has assigned it a yellow warning, its lowest, for Monday.

“The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon,” said Jason Kelly, a chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

Storm Debi comes less than two weeks since Storm Ciaran battered western Europe, killing several people, resulting in cancelled flights at several major airports and damaging houses on islands in the English Channel.

The frequent storms are the latest example of extreme weather as the planet becomes warmer, disrupting lives and costing billions in economic damage. The windy and wet weather follows the hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.