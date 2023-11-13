(Bloomberg) -- Storm Debi has triggered weather warnings in the UK, as it brings of belt of strong wind and heavy rain across the country.

The storm is likely to disrupt travel and cause flooding, the UK Met Office said on Monday. The forecaster issued two amber wind warnings for Northern Ireland and northwest England, on top of the broader yellow alerts already in place.

It’s the fourth named storm in the UK this season and comes less than two weeks after Storm Ciaran battered western Europe, killing several people, forcing flight cancellations and damaging houses. Storms and heat waves are becoming increasingly intense as fossil fuel emissions drive global warming, disrupting power and transport systems and threatening the health and livelihoods of millions.

The strong winds have boosted wind generation in the UK, further cutting demand for gas in the power sector. Wind was generating 53% of the country’s electricity as of 8:40 a.m., with combined-cycle gas turbines providing less than a quarter of the total.

Storm Debi’s strongest gusts are expected to reach as much as 80 miles per hour (129 kilometers per hour) in exposed coastal locations on Monday. Winds are expected to reach up to 65 miles per hour in inland areas, while further areas of low pressure are forecast to develop and impact the UK during the coming week, the Met Office said on its website.

