(Bloomberg) -- Storm Eunice continued to wreak havoc across Europe on Saturday, with at least nine people reported to have been killed, thousands of homes still without electricity and ongoing disruption to travel.

In northern France’s Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, 75,000 properties remained affected by power outages at 7 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to electricity grid manager Enedis. In the U.K., utility SSE Plc said about 60,000 homes were still without electricity in southern England. The company said it has seen more than 1,000 points of damage to its overhead line network from uprooted trees and airborne debris.

In the U.K., South Western Railway said that all its train lines were blocked and services would remain disrupted until the end of the day. The London Fire Brigade also warned residents to be aware of loose structures or falling debris. The service took almost 2,000 calls on Friday, three times more than the previous day. The storm also ripped off part of the dome of London’s O2 Arena and thousands watched online as planes tried to land in high winds at the city’s Heathrow airport.

Germany’s shipping agency issued a warning for the nation’s North Sea coast, predicting water surges as high as 2 meters. Rail operator Deutsche Bahn AG said Saturday morning that the storm is continuing to cause “massive” disruption in northern parts of the country. The state-owned firm has mobilized 2,000 people to help resume services.

Casualties

Several people across the continent have been killed, AP reports. Three people died in the U.K., all in vehicles that were hit by falling trees or debris. In Ireland a council official was killed while attending the scene of a fallen tree and in Belgium, a 79-year-old man died after he fell into the water from his pleasure boat in the port of Ypres, Le Soir reported.

In Germany, a 68-year-old man on the North Sea coast fell through a damaged roof he was trying to repair, and a 56-year-old man drove into a fallen tree near the Dutch border. Winds in the country on Friday evening were measured as high as 143 kilometers per hour (89 miles per hour).

