A cold air front crossing Lakes Erie and Ontario could drop 12 to 18 inches (30.5 to 45.7 cm) of snow across western New York, including towns south of Buffalo this week.

The area likely affected includes a large stretch of Interstate 90 — a vital east-west highway across the US — that could get as much as a foot in areas where it skirts Lake Ontario.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged travelers to take precautions and said she would be monitoring the situation, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario, Pulaski, New York could get up to 24 inches (61 cm). Interstate 81, a north-south artery into Canada runs through this region.

In other weather news:

California: Freeze warnings are up across the state’s central valley, where temperatures are forecast to fall from between 27F to 32F (-2.8C to 0C). The cold can pose a risk to homeless populations and damage sensitive vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.

UK: It will be a cold week across the UK, said Alex Deakin, UK Met Office meteorologist. Rain and drizzle is pushing south through the UK and cold air is following behind it Monday. Scotland and Northern Ireland will reach the freezing mark overnight. Sleet and snow could reach as far south as northeast England overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

India: Rain will continue across central India for the next two days before the situation improves, according to the India Meteorological Department. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Vidarbha, Maharashtra and Marathwada through Monday.

