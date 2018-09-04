(Bloomberg) -- As Tropical Storm Gordon barrels toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, oil and natural gas futures are moving in opposite directions.

Natural gas futures fell as much as 9.8 cents to trade at $2.818 per million British thermal units, the lowest intraday level in about a month. Crude futures, meanwhile, rose as much as 2.3 percent from Friday.

The divergence is likely because gas traders see the greatest impact to prices coming from weakened power demand, as wind and rain keep temperatures lower than normal. Oil traders, on the other hand, see the risk to supply trumping data showing rising output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Hurricane warnings have gone up along the Gulf Coast from eastern Louisiana to the Florida-Alabama line. Gordon was about 190 miles (306 kilometers) east-southeast of the mouth of Mississippi River, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory at 8 a.m. in Miami.

Natural gas was down 4.9 cents to $2.867 per million BTU at 9:56 a.m. in New York. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, rose 78 cents to $70.58 a barrel.

