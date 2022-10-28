(Bloomberg) -- Storm Nalgae battered the Philippines on Saturday after triggering torrential rains that led to the deaths of dozens of people in the southern region of Mindanao, according to authorities.

The weather disturbance, locally called Paeng, earlier this week triggered intense rains that caused flash floods and landslides, mostly in Maguindanao province in the south, the disaster management agency said. Most of the casualties were people swept away by rampaging flood waters or buried in mudslides.

By Saturday morning, 45 were confirmed dead, national civil defense administrator Raymundo Ferrer said in a televised briefing, revising an earlier figure of 72. Another 33 were injured while 13 were missing, he said. President Ferdinand Marcos, who was present during the briefing, said he would consider a proposal to declare a state of national calamity intended to hasten relief and rehabilitation work.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (about 60 miles an hour) and gusts of up to 130 km/h, storm Nalgae is forecast to move over the Philippine capital and other parts of Luzon, the state’s weather bureau said in its latest report. The bureau placed Metro Manila and 10 Luzon provinces under signal number 3 in a five-step warning system.

The storm knocked out power in nearly 20 cities and towns, the disaster agency said. About 500 houses were damaged while 85 roads and bridges were not passable, it said. More than 100 flights were canceled while most ferry services throughout the country were suspended.

The storm hit just as millions of Filipinos were preparing to visit the tombs of their relatives as they observe All Saints’ Day in this largely Roman Catholic country. The Philippines is one of the most natural disaster-prone countries in the world, with an average of 20 cyclones crossing the nation annually.

(Updates with more details.)

