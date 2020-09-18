(Bloomberg) -- Storm Noul weakened to a tropical depression as it made landfall on Vietnam’s central coast, bringing rains of 100 to 300 millimeters and high winds, the national weather forecast center said on its website.

At least one person died in the storm and 29 others were injured when trees were uprooted as winds hit 90 kilometers an hour with gusts as high as 115 kilometers an hour, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing the national committee on natural disaster prevention and control.

The country’s coffee belt in the Central Highlands is expected to receive rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters today and this evening, the center said in a separate post.

More than 1,700 houses in the central region had roofs blown off, Tuoi Tre reported. Moderate to heavy rains are forecast for central provinces from Quang Binh to Nghe An this afternoon and evening while provinces in the northern delta and Thanh Hoa province will see rains of 100 to 150 millimeters this evening through Sept. 20, the center reported.

