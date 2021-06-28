(Bloomberg) -- A mass of thunderstorms and wind is taking shape off South Carolina coast, prompting tropical storm warnings for Charleston and other parts of the state.

Currently a tropical depression, the weakest in the family of storms that includes hurricanes, the system is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of flood-prone Charleston with winds of 35 miles per hour, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

“There is a narrow window of opportunity this afternoon for the depression to strengthen into a tropical storm before landfall,” which is expected Monday evening, Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist at the center, wrote in his forecast. “Isolated flooding is possible across urban areas of the southern South Carolina and Georgia coasts.”If the storm becomes more organized and its winds strengthen to at least 39 mph, it would be named Danny. That would make it the fourth named Atlantic storm this year, and the second to hit the U.S.

The storm is forecast to head northwest across South Carolina and Georgia before breaking up. It won’t pose a threat to energy production in the Gulf of Mexico.Tropical Storm Claudette slammed into the Gulf Coast earlier this month, bringing flooding rains and killing at least at least a dozen across the South.

