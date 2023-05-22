(Bloomberg) --

There is a 10% chance a swirl of showers and thunderstorms that are part of a low-pressure boundary will turn into the Atlantic’s second 2023 storm in the next seven days, the US National Hurricane Center said. The budding system is “a couple of hundred miles” northeast of the central Bahamas and is currently being held back by dry air and strong upper-level winds.

Usually the first storm of the year gets an “A” name. If this storm develops it will be called Arlene. That moniker should have gone to a system in January, as later analysis showed it met the requirements of a subtropical storm.

In the Pacific, Typhoon Mawar has formed east of the Philippines and looks to be on a collision course with Guam where it should strike on May 24 with winds of 127 miles per hour, making it a Category 3 storm on the five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale. The long range models all have Mawar veering to the north before it reaches Taiwan and missing Japan completely.

In India wild weather will erupt across the northeastern parts of the country with heavy rain, winds, and thunderstorms, the India Meteorological Department said. The storms will peak on May 24 and 25, with hail likely breaking out across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and north Rajasthan. There could be dust storms along with the thunder in Rajasthan.

In other weather news today:

Europe: Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected across most of Europe this week, with some cooler anomalies in the south, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies.

Japan: The country’s spot power price gained 21% from the previous week as cloudy and rainy weather was forecast for Monday and Tuesday, which may curb solar power generation.

