(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Norma has formed in the Pacific off Mexico and is forecast to gain strength, eventually striking near the resort area of Cabo San Lucas as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said. Tropical-storm strength winds of at least 39 miles (63 kilometers) per hour should reach the area at the tip of Baja California by late Friday.

Norma was about 410 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico with winds of 65 mph early Wednesday, the center said. In 2014, a much stronger Hurricane Odile struck the area killing at least 11 people, causing more than $1 billion in damages and stranding close to 30,000 tourists in the area.

Further to the west, Tropical Storm Sanba is meandering around the Gulf of Tonkin, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center. While it may briefly strengthen, Sanba will remain at tropical storm strength.

It will eventually make landfall in central Vietnam, which should cause it to dissipate, the center said. Thunderstorms and rain are forecast across the south, according to the Vietnam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

In other weather news:

US: Heat advisories are up across parts of central and southern California. Temperatures of near 100F degrees are possible in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose about 45 miles south of San Francisco through Thursday, the National Weather Service said. The advisory also covers parts of the Bay Area and residents are advised to limit outdoor activity.

Europe: A cold snap over northern Germany and the Nordics will spread to the UK and parts of France by the weekend, according to forecaster Maxar.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.