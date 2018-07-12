8h ago
Stormy Daniels Arrested in Ohio, Lawyer Avenatti Says
(Bloomberg) -- Adult-film star Stephanie Clifford, whose fame has been multiplied by her lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested during a strip tease in Columbus, Ohio, in an incident her lawyer says was politically motivated.
@StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018
Michael Avenatti, her California attorney, announced the arrest in a tweet early Thursday morning, adding he expects her to be released on bail “shortly.” Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, may be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching,” Avenatti said. He will contest all charges.Michael Avenatti@MichaelAvenattiJust rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta
#SetUp #Basta— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018
Clifford sued Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to get out of a $130,000 “hush agreement” she signed in October 2016 to keep silent about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump over a decade ago. The case has emerged as one of the most problematic lawsuits of Trump’s presidency, helping trigger a criminal investigation into Cohen’s financial dealings.
