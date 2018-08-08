(Bloomberg) -- The defamation lawsuit Stephanie Clifford brought against President Donald Trump was transferred from New York to Los Angeles where the adult movie star known as Stormy Daniels is already waging two court battles related to a $130,000 hush payment over her alleged fling with Trump.

Trump and Clifford on Wednesday agreed to have the case moved to federal court in Los Angeles. Only two days ago, Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, had objected to Trump’s request to transfer the lawsuit, which accuses the president of falsely tweeting that Clifford lied about being threatened in 2011 not to go public with the story of their alleged relationship.

"We concluded that allowing it to be transferred would permit the case to move more expeditiously and likely permit us to get a deposition of Mr. Trump more quickly," Avenatti said in an email.

