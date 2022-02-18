(Bloomberg) -- A session billed as potentially a chaotic one lived up to its billing Friday with the S&P 500 swerving to a nervous close as geopolitical tension lingered and options on billions of dollars of stocks expired.

Positive retail sales data, sharply lower coronavirus cases or relatively dovish minutes from the Federal Reserve all failed to keep the volatility from ramping up. After erasing a big gain and then bouncing near a key line of technical support, the S&P 500 closed a second week down 1.6%, something that hasn’t happened in more than a year.

“The U.S. believes the risk is very high that Russia will invade Ukraine and that means Wall Street will remain jittery until we see a major de-escalation, which now seems unlikely,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda Corp., wrote in a Friday note. Russia has repeatedly said it has no such intent.

Predictions for a rough session were everywhere heading into Friday, when $2.2 trillion of options were due to expire. The monthly event has repeatedly shown itself able to exacerbate volatility in cash equities with efforts to hedge positions among dealers inducing swings in underlying securities.

Concern that geopolitical worries will get worse over the weekend pushed the ratio of bearish option bets on individual stocks to bullish ones to 0.61 on a 20-day rolling basis, the level last seen in March 2020. Other asset classes also show concern that markets will keep dancing to the risk-off beat.

“When the markets come down, as they did in January, volatility goes up, people get a little jittery, they’re going to be a little bit more sensitive to any sort of negative catalyst,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. “Clearly, a geopolitical flare-up is a negative catalyst, and people start to get a little bit more nervous like, ‘Oh gosh, we’re already in trouble, and now we have more problems, maybe I really should just pull back a bit.’”

Gold -- which tends to rise in periods of stress -- is up for the third straight week and on track for the best month since June. The SPDR Gold Shares exchange traded fund (ticker GLD) is up 3.6% year-to-date. On Thursday the fund saw the highest volume of bullish call options trade since January of 2021, and the 18th highest volume over the last five years, according to Christopher Jacobson, a strategist at Susquehanna Financial Group LLP.

Investors can take solace in the fact that the S&P 500’s decline in the past two days is happening on the back of light trading. Thursday and Friday’s session have each seen about 11 billion shares change hands. That’s 12% below the average reading in the past 30 days.

“The volume yesterday and today is not heavy, especially for down days,” Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, said by email. “There is not a great deal of panic or liquidation occurring, it is an absence of buyers.”

