(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t over-interpret the spike in euro-area inflation as it prepares for a policy decision next week, according to Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras.

“According to most estimates, the recent jump in inflation is due to temporary factors related to various supply-side bottlenecks caused by the pandemic,” he said in a Bloomberg interview.

Consumer prices rose an annual 3% in August, the most in a decade and more than the 2% the ECB aims to achieve in the medium term. With the Governing Council’s next meeting taking place Sept. 9, officials are laying out their arguments for the future course of monetary policy.

“Wage developments and unit labor costs which determine the core of inflation do not show the same volatility as headline inflation,” he said. “So, on this evidence I would advise caution regarding the course of inflation relative to our medium-term target.”

In contrast to Stournaras, hawks such as Klaas Knot and Robert Holzmann want the ECB to slow down bond-buying in the fourth quarter, reflecting the region’s improving economy.

They said in separate interviews on Tuesday that the institution’s pandemic program should end in March as currently planned.

