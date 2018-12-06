(Bloomberg) -- The Stoxx 600 Europe Index dropped more than 2 percent for just the fourth time this year as the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer in Canada stoked concerns over global trade. The slide of as much as 2.5 percent is more than any full-day drop since June 2016, in the wake of the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union. Last year, the most the index fell on a single day was 1.3 percent.

