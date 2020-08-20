(Bloomberg) -- Seth Rodsky, co-founder and managing partner of Strand Equity Partners, is launching a new company with the goal of amassing a portfolio of fast-growing brands.

Rodsky will be executive chairman of the new entity, Spotlight Brands, which has lined up $500 million in initial financing to target investments or acquisitions in the retail, apparel, food, beverage, beauty, fitness, fashion, media and entertainment industries.

“It’s a tumultuous time, which we believe provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild the best businesses,” he said in an interview. “We’ll apply our expertise to an industry that hasn’t historically been driven by organic growth.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended multiple industries, particularly in the consumer space, creating buying opportunities for those with capital. Among the well-known brands to change hands in bankruptcy recently are Brooks Brothers, which was acquired by a joint venture of Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group Inc., and Sur La Table, bought by Marquee Brands and e-commerce business CSC Generation.

Spotlight will have a broad mandate and seek outright acquisitions as well as majority or minority equity investments in 10 to 20 companies, said Rodsky, who co-founded media brand Hello Sunshine and fashion brand Draper James with Reese Witherspoon. It’ll aim to write equity checks of around $50 million to $100 million per deal and has the flexibility to partake in debt transactions, he added.

Strand will invest in Spotlight, and its executives will be involved in the management of the company. Strand, which was formed with capital from Rodsky and co-founder Ted Schwartz’s Schwartz Capital Group, typically makes investments of between $2 million and $10 million and was an early backer of brands like Oatly, Chop’t and Vita Coco.

The firm recorded a return of about 25 times its investment in beverage-maker Bai, and respective returns of about 10 times and 8 times its bets on fashion retailer Thom Browne and supplements-maker Vital Proteins, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Rodsky declined to comment on the returns.

