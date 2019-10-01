Stranded Asylum Seekers Ask Appeals Court to Let Them Into U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Central Americans seeking asylum in the U.S. are stuck in Mexico waiting for their applications to be assessed under a Trump administration policy.

On Tuesday, their advocates plan to ask the federal appeals court in San Francisco to rule that the policy is illegal. Such a ruling would open the border gates to about 45,000 people, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The appeals court had allowed the administration to return asylum seekers to Mexico while it considers whether the policy, which the administration began implementing in January, is legal. That’s endangering the tens of thousands of people, the ACLU said.

“Individuals returned to Mexico are sent to areas with the some of the highest murder rates in the world,” the ACLU said in a court filing. “They face extreme dangers -- killings, kidnappings, sexual assault, robbery, and other forms of violence -- from cartels, the gangs they fled their home countries to escape, corrupt government officials, and an anti-migrant sentiment.”

The lawsuit is one of the many fronts on which immigrant rights’ advocates have been battling the administration’s efforts to block entry to the swelling number of migrants from Central American countries.

The government also is trying to stop people from applying for asylum in the U.S. if they didn’t make such an application in an another country on their way to the U.S. -- so a person from El Salvador should have applied for asylum in Guatemala, or Mexico, according to the U.S.

In another case the appeals court is scheduled to hear Tuesday, the U.S. is seeking to overturn a judge’s decision that found it was illegal to require asylum seekers to apply only at official border crossings.

An appeals panel in December rejected the government’s request to put the judge’s ruling on hold while the case was tried. The panel said it was likely the rule was “arbitrary and capricious.”

Another appeals panel that allowed the administration to send asylum seekers to Mexico to await a decision was divided on the issue in May. The majority said the Homeland Security Department was likely within its rights to return migrants who weren’t “clearly and beyond a doubt entitled to be admitted.”

But one of the judges wasn’t buying the government’s position.

“I am hopeful that the regular argument panel that will ultimately hear the appeal, with the benefit of full briefing and regularly scheduled argument, will be able to see the government’s arguments for what they are -- baseless arguments in support of an illegal policy that will, if sustained, require bona fide asylum applicants to wait in Mexico for years while their applications are adjudicated,” William Fletcher wrote in his dissent.

Fletcher, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, will be among the three judges hearing the case Tuesday.

The cases are: East Bay Sanctuary Covenant v. Trump, 18-17274, and Innovation Law Lab v. McAleenan, 19-15716, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District (San Francisco).

